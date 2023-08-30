Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa HC sends notice over box drain delay

With just over 550 metre construction done so far, completion of the box drain has become uncertain, the petitioner complained. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The slow pace of box drain work under the ongoing JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement  Project (OISIP) in Cuttack city has come under scrutiny of the Orissa High Court.

Taking a PIL filed by one Debasis Rout of Deula Sahi into consideration, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho on Tuesday issued notices seeking replies from the secretary, Housing and Urban Development department, chief engineer (JICA project) Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board, commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Cuttack collector.
The bench fixed September 13 for further consideration of the matter along with the replies from the respondents. 

Rout had filed the PIL seeking intervention against slow progress in construction of the box drain which was conceptualised to facilitate communication over a 3.4 km stretch of the main storm water channel (MSWC) - 1 from Patapole to Matrubhawan. Work on it was started in 2021. It was initially targeted to be completed by December 2022, but then the deadline was revised to July 2023. With just over 550 metre construction done so far, completion of the box drain has become uncertain, the petitioner complained. 

