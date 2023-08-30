Rains to gain momentum in Odisha from August 31  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raninfall activities that have remained subdued in Odisha due to a weak monsoon is expected to increase from August 31, met officials informed on Tuesday.

Going by the latest IMD bulletin, the southwest monsoon that has been subdued across the state, will continue to be the same till August 30.

Met director HR Biswas said monsoon rainfall activities is expected to become normal from September 1. The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University here also stated that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast on Wednesday and move towards north-west bay on September 2.

As per the CEC bulletin, a low pressure area is likely to form in the afternoon of September 3 or morning of September 4 over northwest Bay of Bengal which might intensify into a depression on September 5.



