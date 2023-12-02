Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP asks govt to shift dumping yard in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Upping its ante against the state government over dumping of garbage at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School, a delegation of BJP led by the party’s state-unit president Manmohan Samal on Friday visited the site and sought its immediate shifting from the locality.

Samal accused the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government of playing with the health of the city’s residents, especially those residing nearby the TTS. “The state government is playing with the health and life of people in the capital city. This should be stopped immediately,” he said.
The state BJP chief alleged owing to inability of the civic body in handling waste properly, the height of the garbage hill has started rising to the level of Khandagiri hill.

People residing nearby the waste hill are unable to keep the doors and windows of their houses open due to the stench emanating from the site. The unhygienic and unhealthy environment has led to severe health complications among many individuals in the locality, he said.

