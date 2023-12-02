Ensure completion of ISBT by Dec 31: VK Pandian to Bhubaneswar Development Authority

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Friday directed officials concerned to stick to the December 31 deadline for completion of the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda here. Pandian visited the ISBT in the afternoon and reviewed various ongoing works.

He said the terminal will be an important transit infrastructure in the capital city and benefit people from Odisha as well as other states. During the visit, the 5T chairman enquired about facilities like waiting space, proper sanitation, number of bus bays, Aahaar centre, proper illumination and toilets.

He advised agencies to adopt smart IT-driven infrastructure and develop creative ambience for travellers using local art. The officials were asked to ensure idle bus parking, dormitory for bus drivers, sufficient parking space for auto rickshaws, taxis and two-wheelers.

Pandian said all stakeholders like taxi association, bus owners’ association and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation should be involved in the project. He instructed officials to complete all ongoing construction activities, which are at final stage, by the end of this year.

The ISBT Baramunda project, being implemented by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 15.50 acre of land, will have facilities for the convenience of passengers including office space, parking, food court, restaurant and commercial space. The 5T chairman was apprised of the details of the execution plan for timely completion of the project.

Vice-chairman of BDA Balwant Singh, officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BDA, construction partner agency Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited were present.

