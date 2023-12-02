Odisha man held after 25 days for murder over sale of ‘ghuguni’

BHUBANESWAR: After 25 days of the killing of a woman tiffin stall owner at Gothapatna within Chandaka police limits, the assailant has finally been arrested. The accused Mithun Jena (34) of Gangapatna had allegedly murdered Sasmita Behera over a grouse after she refused to sell him ghuguni without bara on November 5 morning.
An argument had broken out between them and Mithun left the spot without taking anything. Police said, Mithun planned to kill Sasmita and purchased a knife from the shop of one Subash Sahu. He told Sahu he needed the knife to cut vegetables as he and some of his friends were planning to have a feast.
A few hours before committing the crime on November 6, Mithun reportedly told his friends to watch a sensational news on TV at 9 pm. He then went to Sasmita’s shop and waited for a while as a few customers were present. When the customers left and Sasmita’s husband went to fetch water from a nearby public tap, Mithun rushed to the stall and stabbed her.
He then took a lift from a two-wheeler rider to flee the spot. He threw the knife used in the crime near a transformer.Police said Mithun had been maintaining a low profile after committing the crime in an attempt to avoid getting caught. He was reportedly managing his father’s fruit shop in the same area.