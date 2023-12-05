Odisha politics will take U-turn after 2024: BJP leader Manmohan Samal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the landslide victory of BJP in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly polls, the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal on Monday asserted politics will take a U-turn in Odisha too after the 2024 general elections.

Poll results of the three states will certainly have a big impact on the voters of Odisha as they are completely disillusioned with the corruption-ridden BJD government and its failure on all fronts, Samal told mediapersons here on Monday.

The BJD government will face the same fate as that of Congress as people are in no mood to be swayed away by false promises. People have made up their minds for a change in government to free the state from corruption and ensure development, he said.

With highest popularity rating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught the imagination of people for launching a frontal attack on corruption, delivering speedy development and providing justice to the poor and underprivileged. His emphasis on development of women, youth, poor and farmers have been well accepted by voters of the three heartland states that went to polls, Samal said.

“I am confident people of Odisha will support the BJP with same vigour in the next Assembly elections as they have complete faith on the Modi leadership and his guarantee,” Samal said. The state BJP chief lambasted the state government for its insensitivity towards religious sentiments and complete disregard of the Orissa High Court order for opening of Ratna Bhandar which is a matter of faith and emotion for devotees of Lord Jagannath. “This is the most insensitive government I have ever seen,” he added.

