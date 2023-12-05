Two killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An engineering student and a woman died in separate road accidents in the capital city on Sunday.In the first incident, four students of a private university were travelling in a car from Patia to Damana when their vehicle jumped off the divider, went on the other side of a road and hit a bus.While one of them died on the spot, three others sustained injuries and were taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The deceased identified as Arinjay Dey (21) was a native of West Bengal. The bus had passengers who were going for a picnic to Deogarh.“Initial investigation suggests the accident was not caused due to the bus driver’s fault. Further probe is underway,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.In another incident, a woman was crushed to death by an ‘unidentified’ vehicle within Pahala police limits later in the afternoon. “The woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle and was en route to Cuttack.

The rider sustained injuries and he was unable to tell details of the vehicle they were hit by. Even the locals could not reveal anything.The victim’s family will complain on Monday and investigation is continuing, said an officer of Pahala police station. Sources said the victim sustained serious head injury and succumbed. She was a native of Nuapada and had visited the capital city to appear for an examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: An engineering student and a woman died in separate road accidents in the capital city on Sunday.In the first incident, four students of a private university were travelling in a car from Patia to Damana when their vehicle jumped off the divider, went on the other side of a road and hit a bus.While one of them died on the spot, three others sustained injuries and were taken to a private hospital for treatment. The deceased identified as Arinjay Dey (21) was a native of West Bengal. The bus had passengers who were going for a picnic to Deogarh.“Initial investigation suggests the accident was not caused due to the bus driver’s fault. Further probe is underway,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.In another incident, a woman was crushed to death by an ‘unidentified’ vehicle within Pahala police limits later in the afternoon. “The woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle and was en route to Cuttack. The rider sustained injuries and he was unable to tell details of the vehicle they were hit by. Even the locals could not reveal anything.The victim’s family will complain on Monday and investigation is continuing, said an officer of Pahala police station. Sources said the victim sustained serious head injury and succumbed. She was a native of Nuapada and had visited the capital city to appear for an examination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp