Government’s focus on recruitment drive: Odisha CM

Published: 07th December 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing Nijukti Parba of civil services officers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is focusing on a recruitment drive for youth and most departments are following the regular calendar to fill up vacancies, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Addressing a ‘Nijukti Parba’ of Odisha Civil Services officers at Lok Sabha Bhawan here, the chief minister said 1,269 civil services officers have been recruited during the last five years. At least 421 officers joined services on the day. Referring to the 5T principles and Mo Sarkar, the chief minister said the initiatives have been successful in reducing the gap between people and the state government besides improving efficiency and increasing transparency in the system. 

“Now 5T principle has become the launch pad for a transformed Odisha and the newly recruited officers have the opportunity to be a part of this mega transformation process,” he said adding with the unwavering effort, dedication and hard work of the newly recruited officers, the vision of a transformed Odisha will be achieved sooner. 

Stating people are at the centre of the democratic system, the chief minister said every thought and action should be directed towards their betterment and welfare. “You are not just civil servants, you are the agents of transformation for a new and empowered Odisha. You will be the true architect of our vision of Odisha for 2047,” he told the new joiners. 

The chief minister said each officer is now going to play a vital role in realising the collective dream of an inclusive and empowered Odisha. “I expect nothing less than your absolute best,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi called upon the OCS officers to work hard to fulfil the mandate of their jobs. Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said the new officers will work with transparency and accountability.

