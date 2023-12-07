State executive of BJD to be held in last week of December

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state executive of BJD is likely to be held in the last week of this month before the foundation day of the party on December 26 to discuss strategy in the wake of BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections of Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The state executive, to be held after three years will chart out the roadmap of the party, as elections are only less than five months away. After the massive win of the BJP in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the party will have to further strengthen its organisation in western Odisha districts.

Sources said the party will have to rethink its strategy for the western Odisha region following election results going heavily in favour of the BJP. In the last general elections, BJD was defeated in Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Balangir and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats. These issues will be discussed with leaders from western Odisha.

All eyes will be on the move to be spelt out by party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “The meeting will be held to decide the future course of action for the party and give a direction to the cadres ahead of elections. Everybody is waiting for the message to be delivered by the party president on the occasion,” a senior leader told The New Indian Express. Sources said the programme for foundation day will also be discussed.

The last time the state executive was held on December 21, 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic. Several important decisions including organisational restructuring were taken.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state executive of BJD is likely to be held in the last week of this month before the foundation day of the party on December 26 to discuss strategy in the wake of BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections of Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The state executive, to be held after three years will chart out the roadmap of the party, as elections are only less than five months away. After the massive win of the BJP in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the party will have to further strengthen its organisation in western Odisha districts. Sources said the party will have to rethink its strategy for the western Odisha region following election results going heavily in favour of the BJP. In the last general elections, BJD was defeated in Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Balangir and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats. These issues will be discussed with leaders from western Odisha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All eyes will be on the move to be spelt out by party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “The meeting will be held to decide the future course of action for the party and give a direction to the cadres ahead of elections. Everybody is waiting for the message to be delivered by the party president on the occasion,” a senior leader told The New Indian Express. Sources said the programme for foundation day will also be discussed. The last time the state executive was held on December 21, 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic. Several important decisions including organisational restructuring were taken. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp