Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fake SIM: Special Task Force nabs one more

STF officials said Islam was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Lalbag, and brought to Bhubaneswar on a three-day transit remand to be produced before the SDJM court.

Published: 08th December 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has apprehended one more person for his alleged connection with the inter-state fake SIM card and mule bank account racket, taking the total arrests in this case to four.

The accused, Samim Islam of Gudhia village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, was arrested on December 4. STF officials said Islam was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Lalbag, and brought to Bhubaneswar on a three-day transit remand to be produced before the SDJM court.

As per the STF, Islam was one of the key members of the racket who allegedly had many links mainly in West Bengal and Bihar. The STF had earlier arrested three other persons - Sk Hapizul and Sk Jahangir from Balasore district and Sk Jamiruddin from West Medinipur - in this connection.

The racket was reportedly being headed by Sk Jamiruddin of West Medinipore who had employed around 10 to 15 people to open bank accounts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Task Force Odisha Crime Branch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp