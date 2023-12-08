Fake SIM: Special Task Force nabs one more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has apprehended one more person for his alleged connection with the inter-state fake SIM card and mule bank account racket, taking the total arrests in this case to four.

The accused, Samim Islam of Gudhia village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, was arrested on December 4. STF officials said Islam was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Lalbag, and brought to Bhubaneswar on a three-day transit remand to be produced before the SDJM court.

As per the STF, Islam was one of the key members of the racket who allegedly had many links mainly in West Bengal and Bihar. The STF had earlier arrested three other persons - Sk Hapizul and Sk Jahangir from Balasore district and Sk Jamiruddin from West Medinipur - in this connection.

The racket was reportedly being headed by Sk Jamiruddin of West Medinipore who had employed around 10 to 15 people to open bank accounts.

