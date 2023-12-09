80 deaths during zero fatality week in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 80 persons were killed in 23 districts during the second ‘zero fatality week’ of the year conducted from December 1 to 7.

The highest 21 people were killed on December 1, followed by 15 on December 3, 12 on December 4, 11 on December 5, eight on December 7, seven on December 2 and six on December 6. The accidents claimed 15 lives, including 12 on the first day of the week in Keonjhar district. Eight deaths were reported in Mayurbhanj, seven in Nuapada, six in Sundargarh, five in Koraput, four each in Sambalpur and Balangir and three each in Angul, Kalahandi and Ganjam. However, seven districts - Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Kendrapara reported zero deaths due to road accidents.

Although 70 fatalities were recorded in the first zero fatality week from April 1 to 7, officials said, the number of deaths reported in the first week of December is around 30 per cent less as compared to the same period last year.

With an average of over 120 deaths a week, as many as 529 had lost lives to road mishaps in December 2022. All stakeholders, including the NHAI, Home, Health, Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development and Works departments were asked to initiate appropriate measures to ensure nil death in road accidents.

“All accidents will be reviewed to find out the causes and agencies failing to prevent deaths. Most of the accidents and deaths were reported from national highways due to parked vehicles. The NHAI has already been asked to initiate stringent actions,” he added.

