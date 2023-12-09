Amid renovation, Taladanda canal in Odisha turns waste site

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid efforts to renovate the Taladanda canal, dumping of waste on the stretch from Matru Bhawan to Nuabazaar in Cuttack city, continues unabated. Garbage and construction waste dumped on the stretch has not only led to congestion of the canal road but is also polluting the environment of localities nearby.

To make matters worse, owing to lack of enforcement, even toilet waste is being dumped on the stretch during the night.

Besides, the wastewater of five drains is being discharged into the canal in gross violation of directions issued by the Orissa High Court, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and State Pollution Control Board. The renovation of the canal is being carried out in a phased manner from Jobra's side.

While the concrete lining of the canal from Jobra to Chhatra Bazaar has already been completed by Mahanadi South Irrigation Division, the widening of roads on both sides of the stretch is being carried out by the Roads & Buildings department. As per the decision of the state government, the renovation and beautification of the Taladanda canal and widening of the roads will be carried out up to Biribati Tarini temple to facilitate communication to the proposed expanded campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

But even as the third phase of the canal work is far from over, dumping of waste near it has emerged as a cause of concern. As per locals, garbage is being dumped on the canal road by vehicles of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The civic body has yet to check the discharge of untreated sewage passing through five drains into the canal.

Superintending engineer, Irrigation, Mahanadi South Division Rajesh Mohanty said he will bring the issue to the notice of officials concerned who often visit the site for inspection of the renovation project.

