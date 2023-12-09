IIT Roorkee to train minor irrigation engineers of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has roped in IIT Roorkee to train civil engineers of minor irrigation (MI) organisations for water management with the help of emerging technology.

The institute would focus on strengthening the organisations and individuals through education, training, mentoring, orientation and mobilisation of resources which would ultimately help them survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-changing world.

The Water Resources department has collaborated with IIT Roorkee as part of the Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA), which is a state initiative to improve water use efficiency and strengthen participatory irrigation management in the MI tank command.

The World Bank supported project that would foster climate resilience in agriculture through technological solutions is being implemented in a convergence mode by the departments of Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development. Development commissioner and additional chief secretary of the Water Resources department Anu Garg said the collaboration will provide numerous opportunities for building the capacity of engineers of the department and sharpening their skills in emerging areas of technology.

Prof Deepak Khare of IIT Roorkee said the training would help them manage minor irrigation and climate-resilient projects in the state in a better way. The training will commence in January.

