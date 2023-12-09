Missing man’s body found packed in bag in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The highly decomposed body of a 44-year-old man, missing for the last six days, was found stuffed in a plastic bag floating in a water body near his house at Kabichandrapur village within Niali police limits on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sahu. As per an FIR filed by his wife Gitanjali, Prakash in partnership with Arup Sahu of the village had brought a paddy harvesting machine on lease recently. Prakash had gone out on Sunday evening with Arup to discuss their partnership. However, Prakash neither returned home nor responded to phone calls.

After Prakash’s family was unable to trace him, they filed an FIR on Monday. However, after six days, his body was found floating in a water body around 150 metres from his house.

“I think he was murdered between 10 and 11 pm on Monday. Arup Sahu, Sanjay Pradhan and driver Santosh are involved in my husband’s murder,” stated Gitanjali in her FIR while urging police to initiate stern against the culprits.

“Acting on the FIR, we have registered a murder case and detained four persons who are being interrogated”, informed Niali IIC Tapan Rout.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The highly decomposed body of a 44-year-old man, missing for the last six days, was found stuffed in a plastic bag floating in a water body near his house at Kabichandrapur village within Niali police limits on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sahu. As per an FIR filed by his wife Gitanjali, Prakash in partnership with Arup Sahu of the village had brought a paddy harvesting machine on lease recently. Prakash had gone out on Sunday evening with Arup to discuss their partnership. However, Prakash neither returned home nor responded to phone calls. After Prakash’s family was unable to trace him, they filed an FIR on Monday. However, after six days, his body was found floating in a water body around 150 metres from his house. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I think he was murdered between 10 and 11 pm on Monday. Arup Sahu, Sanjay Pradhan and driver Santosh are involved in my husband’s murder,” stated Gitanjali in her FIR while urging police to initiate stern against the culprits. “Acting on the FIR, we have registered a murder case and detained four persons who are being interrogated”, informed Niali IIC Tapan Rout. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp