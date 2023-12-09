Home Cities Bhubaneswar

RMRC in Bhubaneswar to assess viral load of PLHIV

The laboratory of RMRC, Bhubaneswar is the first ICMR laboratory among eight in the country approved by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for HIV viral load quantification.

Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) will soon conduct the quantitative RT-PCR HIV-1 viral load test of people living with HIV (PLHIV) at its COBAS laboratory.

The laboratory will test about 2,000 samples per month in the Roche COBAS 6800 machine installed in the centre. The samples will be collected from the PLHIV enrolled in 16 antiretroviral treatment (ART) centres of the state.

Scientist E and laboratory in-charge Dr Debdutta Bhattacharya said RMRC will test the samples to monitor the antiretroviral drug treatment. Earlier samples were sent to Andhra Pradesh for the same tests.

The laboratory of RMRC, Bhubaneswar is the first ICMR laboratory among eight in the country approved by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for HIV viral load quantification. The laboratory’s preparedness was assessed in April and May by a team from NACO and it was ranked as the top-scoring site. Odisha State AIDS Control Society has inked a pact with RMRC for the tests. 

