BJP questions state govt silence on IT raids

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the seizure of a huge stash of cash during ongoing raids by the Income Tax department on different distilleries in the state linked to a member of Parliament from Jharkhand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday questioned how the state government agencies are clueless about the illegal trade and accumulation of unaccounted wealth.

Expressing concern over the recovery of such a huge sum of money from three states during simultaneous raids conducted by the IT department, Pradhan sought to know the prime source of the wealth. “It is a matter of concern such a large amount of ‘benami’ money has been seized from the state by a central agency. Some people from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are reported to be linked with the ill-gotten money,” he posted on social media.

Indirectly questioning the silence of the state government, Pradhan said what surprised many in the state is that some people who are trumpeting their honesty are not uttering a word about it. The silence of political leaders who have been sermonising about morality and ethics has not only baffled the public but created suspicion about what they preach.

Asserting the money stolen from people will be recovered, Pradhan said this is the guarantee of the Narendra Modi government. “Now the people of the country are counting on Modi’s guarantee. Corruption will not be allowed in the Modi government. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the looted money will be recovered and strict action taken against those involved in the loot, this is Modi’s guarantee,” Pradhan said on X.

Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue is a matter of concern. “It is a matter of shame that neither Odisha police, the state’s intelligence wing nor the Economic Offences Wing had any clue about the illicit trade and accumulation of benami wealth until the raid was conducted by the Central agency.

This gives rise to suspicion that the state government was hand in glove with the illicit trade as names of a few BJD leaders are linked to the illegal trade of Congress MP from Jharkhand Dheeraj Sahu,” Samal said while urging the state government to hand over the matter to CBI.

