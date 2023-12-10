Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government notifies 24 ‘Gram Nyayalayas’

The Central government enacted the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008 to provide access to justice to the citizens at their doorsteps.

Published: 10th December 2023

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has notified 24 Gram Nyayalayas (rural courts)of which 20 are operational.

Responding to a question from Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha on Friday three rural courts were set up in 2022 and one this year. He said 16 rural courts were made operational before 2019 out of 22 notified by the state government.

In terms of the Gram Nyayalayas Act, of 2008, the state governments are responsible for establishing Gram Nyayalayas in consultation with the respective high courts. However, the Act does not make setting up of Gram Nyayalayas mandatory.

The state governments, after consultation with the respective high courts, may, by notification establish one or more Gram Nyayalayas for every panchayat at the intermediate level or a group of contiguous panchayats at an intermediate level in a district. It is up to the state government to set up more such courts. 

