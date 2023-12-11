Bhubaneswar Diary: Too much focus on Devis, should honour the Devas too: Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

Amid I-T haul, a ‘Lal Diary’ is poised to give many sleepless nights

Amid the ongoing Income Tax (I-T) raids on the business establishments of Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dheeraj Sahu that has revealed a jaw-dropping scale of wealth amassed at different locations of the state, there have been talks about a ‘Red Diary’ found during the search operations.

While the I-T department is yet to say anything about the materials collected along with cash, the mysterious ‘Lal Diary’ seems to be giving sleepless nights to leaders across the political spectrum and officials of government enforcement agencies. After the BJP alleged several BJD leaders including some ministers having links with the Jharkhand MP, the regional party also quickly dug out photographs of a BJP MP sitting with female members of the Sahu family in some social gatherings. A diary has the potential to create political upheavals in the country, and there are many instances. Very recently, Rajasthan!

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Too much focus on Devis, should honour the Devas too: Kiran Bedi

“There is too much women empowerment and too many Devi Awards. Let’s introduce Deva Awards and find out where our Devas are and what they are doing.” Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi may have proposed this on a lighter note at the Devi Awards ceremony organised by The New Indian Express here on Saturday, but these lines evoked spontaneous appreciation among the audience comprising a combination of authors, educationists, administrators, industrialists, politicians and many others. Some of them were heard saying, “Yes, it’s the time for the Deva Awards. The contribution of men must be acknowledged.” It was also fascinating to listen to some of the Devi awardees, including social entrepreneur Rosalin Patasani Mishra and artisan Sukanti Meher crediting their respective husbands (Deva) for their success. Bedi also went on to praise the Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla for introducing the innovative awards and hoped that the media group would soon launch the Deva Awards to celebrate the success and contribution of men in society. Was the response from the veteran editor and political commentator.

~ Hemant Kumar Rout

Jeypore’s Dancing MLA raises hackles within party

Congress MLA from Jeypore Tara Prasad Bahinipati is known for his love for good things in life and his people-friendly nature. He has also developed a unique way of getting along with his constituents - majority of whom are tribals - by dancing with them, mostly women and girls. Recently, during the inauguration of the Parab festival at Koraput, the MLA was seen shaking legs even with officials. He was seen dancing with the district collector at a function recently and also his wife while visiting a village in his constituency. Despite his heavy schedule, Bahinipati is never seen declining a chance to dance in a bid to be close to the people of his constituency. However, such behaviour of the MLA has not gone well with his party colleagues. He has already earned the nickname the ‘Dancing MLA’ because of this. His detractors alleged that he was trying to cover up his failures by trying to distract the people. It will be difficult for the MLA to always take the voters for a ride in this way and gain their confidence, they said.

~ Bijay Chaki

