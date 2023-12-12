Dharmendra Pradhan requests CM to compensate families displaced by Rengali project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan once again requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to consider the demands of the families displaced by the Rengali irrigation project and pay compensation as admissible for their rehabilitation and resettlement.

In his second letter to the chief minister on the plight of the displaced families, Pradhan said the Rengali multi-purpose irrigation project on Brahmani river has greatly improved the irrigation potential and power generation capacity of the state but the project has pushed hundreds of the displaced families into perpetual misery for nearly five decades.

He said around 13,000 families of 263 villages in Angul and Deogarh districts were displaced by the project in 1973. In the absence of any rehabilitation and resettlement policy, the affected families continued to suffer due to lack of proper compensation. Successive governments failed to do justice to these poor families who are still protesting for compensation.

Stating that more than 80 per cent of them are poor and belong to backward classes, Pradhan said they have no means to fight their case in the court of law. Now these displaced families have launched Jal Satyagrah for indefinite period under the banner of Pallahara Rengali Bisthapita Praja Sangh on their seven-point charter of demands. They have threatened to take the extreme step of Jal Samadhi (taking life under water) if their demands are not met.

The demands of the displaced families include ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 per acre as per the recommendation of the high power committee, land pattas, regular employment of one member of the family in mines, issue of ration card, health insurance cover and free electricity. Earlier in July, Pradhan had taken up the issue of these displaced families with the chief minister.

