OPID court rejects bail plea of crypto token scam accused

Published: 12th December 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An OPID court in Cuttack rejected the bail plea of Punjab native Gurtej Singh Sidhu, allegedly involved in the pan-India Solar Techno Allowance (STA) crypto token scam amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore. 

The court rejected Gurtej’s bail plea after taking into consideration the gravity of the offence.  
Gurtej along with David Gez, a Hungarian national, and other members of STA allegedly collected crores of rupees from several investors in the country. 

Apart from collecting money from investors in various states of the country, Gurtej had reportedly received deposits from Non-Resident Indians in Canada, Dubai, Hungary and Nepal, a probe by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has revealed.

A native of Faridkot in Punjab, Gurtej is a Class X dropout. Before  joining STA, he had worked as an insurance agent. It was during his stint at the insurance firm that he developed contacts across the country and used them while working  at the ponzi firm. 

Gurtej then quickly climbed to the top of STA’s pyramid scheme and grasped the firm’s Kohinoor leadership title. The court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of the other accused of the case - Nirod Das and Ratnakar Palei.

