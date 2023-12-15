Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Man arrested for cheating people with fake rental ads on OLX

They reportedly also coaxed the victims for advance payment in their bank accounts for early occupancy.

Published: 15th December 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Police on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly duping a person of thousands of rupees by putting up fake rental advertisements through online market platform OLX.

The accused was identified as Dhirendra Kumar Jena alias Dhiren of Sahaspur in Jajpur district. Sources said Jena had allegedly embezzled Rs 27,500 from one Suraj Xess of Badagada area while the latter was scouting for rented accommodation in the city.

Suraj filed a complaint with Cyber Crime police in this regard on November 13. Police said the accused along with his associates allegedly published advertisements in newspapers as well as on OLX putting up information about rooms available for rent and sharing fake photos and videos of the same to dupe customers. They reportedly also coaxed the victims for advance payment in their bank accounts for early occupancy.

During the investigation, it came to light that Jena and his associates have been involved in many such frauds on OLX. Besides, he is also linked to another case registered at Jajpur Sadar police station.

