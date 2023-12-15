Bhubaneswar to get 74 pumps to tackle waterlogging

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After facing backlash over severe waterlogging in major pockets of the city even in the slightest of rains, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to procure a huge number of de-watering pump sets to deal with the crisis from next monsoon onwards.

Officials said the civic body has planned to procure 74 de-watering pumps of different capacities at one go to tackle the issue of waterlogging and urban flooding effectively.

While the bidding process for procurement of the pump sets has already begun, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has allocated funds for the purpose. “Procurement of these essential equipment will significantly contribute to BMC’s readiness and effectiveness in managing inundation and drainage challenges within its jurisdiction, especially during rainy season,” said an official.

The civic body has planned to procure the pump sets within three months after the bidding process is wrapped up. It will also enter into an annual maintenance contract with the agency selected for smooth operation of the pump sets. With drainage repair and restoration work yet to resume on a full-fledged basis, the fear of possible urban deluge in the next monsoon has emerged as a major concern for the corporation.

Though BMC has around three to four pump sets, they are proving highly inadequate during a crisis time. Sources said the pump sets are likely to be kept for 75 vulnerable waterlogging spots identified during monsoon in the recent years.City engineer and BMC drainage wing head Goutam Das said apart from procurement of pump sets, the drainage repair work will also resume soon. He said the work is most likely to commence from January after the tendering process is complete.

Officials said the field officials and ward-level officers have been asked to ensure regular cleaning of trash racks and expedite enforcement against dumping of waste into drains that results in clogging.The private agencies have also been asked to ensure proper drainage de-siltation and other sanitation activities included in their package failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them.

For a better city

Revenue and Disaster Mgmt dept has allocated funds for procuring the pump sets

The pumps will be procured within three months

Pumps are likely to be kept for 75 vulnerable spots in the city

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After facing backlash over severe waterlogging in major pockets of the city even in the slightest of rains, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to procure a huge number of de-watering pump sets to deal with the crisis from next monsoon onwards. Officials said the civic body has planned to procure 74 de-watering pumps of different capacities at one go to tackle the issue of waterlogging and urban flooding effectively. While the bidding process for procurement of the pump sets has already begun, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has allocated funds for the purpose. “Procurement of these essential equipment will significantly contribute to BMC’s readiness and effectiveness in managing inundation and drainage challenges within its jurisdiction, especially during rainy season,” said an official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The civic body has planned to procure the pump sets within three months after the bidding process is wrapped up. It will also enter into an annual maintenance contract with the agency selected for smooth operation of the pump sets. With drainage repair and restoration work yet to resume on a full-fledged basis, the fear of possible urban deluge in the next monsoon has emerged as a major concern for the corporation. Though BMC has around three to four pump sets, they are proving highly inadequate during a crisis time. Sources said the pump sets are likely to be kept for 75 vulnerable waterlogging spots identified during monsoon in the recent years.City engineer and BMC drainage wing head Goutam Das said apart from procurement of pump sets, the drainage repair work will also resume soon. He said the work is most likely to commence from January after the tendering process is complete. Officials said the field officials and ward-level officers have been asked to ensure regular cleaning of trash racks and expedite enforcement against dumping of waste into drains that results in clogging.The private agencies have also been asked to ensure proper drainage de-siltation and other sanitation activities included in their package failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them. For a better city Revenue and Disaster Mgmt dept has allocated funds for procuring the pump sets The pumps will be procured within three months Pumps are likely to be kept for 75 vulnerable spots in the city Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp