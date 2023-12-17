Bhubaneswar heading Delhi way in air pollution: HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has warned that Bhubaneswar will soon face the acute air pollution that national capital Delhi is grappling with if corrective measures like preventing destruction of forest resources are not undertaken strictly.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman observed,”Orissa, mainly its capital, Bhubaneswar is heading towards similar problem which is faced in New Delhi, may be within a short span of time. Time has come for all the stakeholders to act strictly in consonance with the provisions of law to give better environment for survival of human habitation.”

The warning came while dismissing a PIL on alleged illegal wood logging and wood laundering by two saw mills in the vicinity of the Similipal Reserve Forest (National Park) area.

While observing that there was no material evidence that the saw mills were illegal, the bench, however, endorsed the petition as a PIL.

“Baripada City in the year 2023 was recorded as the hottest city and this has happened due to deforestation affecting the environment greatly. Therefore, to protect and save the human lives and environment, if such a petition is filed, it cannot be said that it is a ‘personal interest litigation’. Rather, this is a public interest litigation, by which the petitioners otherwise seek to protect the environment, by bringing to the notice of the Court that such an irregularity has been caused, which is to be rectified by relocating the Saw Mills in conformity with the provisions of law, “ the bench stated

“The primary objective is survival of human habitation, which should not be lost sight of, while considering the rehabilitation of the closed saw mills and also notification issued for consideration of the State Level Committee for taking decision regarding grant of license/ permission to the wood-based industries subject to compliance of the prescribed guidelines and procedures issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” the bench added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has warned that Bhubaneswar will soon face the acute air pollution that national capital Delhi is grappling with if corrective measures like preventing destruction of forest resources are not undertaken strictly. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman observed,”Orissa, mainly its capital, Bhubaneswar is heading towards similar problem which is faced in New Delhi, may be within a short span of time. Time has come for all the stakeholders to act strictly in consonance with the provisions of law to give better environment for survival of human habitation.” The warning came while dismissing a PIL on alleged illegal wood logging and wood laundering by two saw mills in the vicinity of the Similipal Reserve Forest (National Park) area. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While observing that there was no material evidence that the saw mills were illegal, the bench, however, endorsed the petition as a PIL. “Baripada City in the year 2023 was recorded as the hottest city and this has happened due to deforestation affecting the environment greatly. Therefore, to protect and save the human lives and environment, if such a petition is filed, it cannot be said that it is a ‘personal interest litigation’. Rather, this is a public interest litigation, by which the petitioners otherwise seek to protect the environment, by bringing to the notice of the Court that such an irregularity has been caused, which is to be rectified by relocating the Saw Mills in conformity with the provisions of law, “ the bench stated “The primary objective is survival of human habitation, which should not be lost sight of, while considering the rehabilitation of the closed saw mills and also notification issued for consideration of the State Level Committee for taking decision regarding grant of license/ permission to the wood-based industries subject to compliance of the prescribed guidelines and procedures issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” the bench added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp