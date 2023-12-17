Law and order situation in Odisha alarming: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday targeted the Odisha government over the poor law and order situation in the state.

Rai, who was on a day’s tour to the state to participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Hindol in Dhenkanal district, told media persons here as per a recent report of National Crime Records Bureau the law and order situation in Odisha is the worst and people are living in constant fear.

“Whatever development is taking place in Odisha is because of the Narendra Modi government at Centre. The state’s poverty has reduced to a great extent due to Garib Kalyan Yojana of the Prime Minister,” Rai said.

“Poverty has reduced significantly through PM Modi’s efforts and different policies run for women, youth, labourer, farmers and poor,” the BJP MP from Bihar said.



