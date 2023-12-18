Capital Hospital tightens rules for MRI and CT scan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar has tightened rules for CT and MRI scans following allegations of irregularities and the use of fake prescriptions to get the procedures done free of cost.

The hospital has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to improve the quality of MRI/CT services and all doctors and staff have been directed to follow it scrupulously. The hospital authorities took the tough stand after some of the fake prescriptions by private practitioners and outside doctors suggesting patients get vital lab tests were found during an investigation.

In an office order, director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said some of the irrational and unnecessary prescriptions by the hospital doctors at the first visit without clinical findings and basic investigations were also found.

“Since MRI and CT scans are costly investigations and time-consuming procedures, quality MRI service can not be guaranteed with such ingenuine/unwanted demand and prescriptions. This is not only causing heavy load but also hampering the quality of service,” he said. As per the new SOP, no MRI and CT scan will be done at the hospital without a proper prescription.

Specialists or above of Capital Hospital and assistant professors or above of PGIMER will now advise for an MRI/CT scan only. Emergency cases would be given priority. The prescriptions for an MRI or CT scan to be accepted by the facility concerned should contain reasonable clinical findings, the reason for referral, a full signature with a date, and the seals of the faculty/specialist concerned. The doctors can advise MRI/CT scan investigations only related to their own discipline or department.

