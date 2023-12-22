Lakeman to help Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation restore water bodies in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned water conservationist and environmentalist Anand Malligavad, popularly known as ‘Lakeman of India’ will help Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in reviving the water bodies of the capital city.

BMC officials said Malligavad, who has experience in restoring lakes of Bengaluru city, will train the self-help group (SHG) members awarded with water bodies and lake restoration projects under the state government’s Mukta scheme.

The corporation has sought technical know-how from the environmentalist for the restoration of at least 28 water bodies and lakes this year. Meanwhile, a work order for the revival of these water bodies at an investment of around Rs 4.60 crore was issued by the BMC to selected SHGs on Wednesday.

After the issuance of a work order by Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, Malligavad imparted training to the selected SHGs. A mechanical engineer by profession, Malligavad has restored at least 35 lakes in Bengaluru city, inspiring lake conservation efforts across the country.

Civic officials said BMC has identified around 105 water bodies in the city for their rejuvenation and beautification to prevent encroachment. The corporation had in 2022-23 also taken up restoration projects of three water bodies and channels including some stretches of natural stormwater channel no. 10 involving members from 56 SHG groups.

