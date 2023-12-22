Odisha: Couple held for defrauding people on promise of selling new cars at half price

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Thursday arrested a couple for allegedly cheating many buyers to the tune of several crores on the promise of providing them with brand new cars at half price. The accused Akhay Kumar Gouda (38) and his wife Usha Rani Barik (36) of Aska had tried their luck in a competition organised by a telecom service provider a few years back and reportedly won some four-wheelers.

They later sold those vehicles to some customers. Anticipating that they could win more cars in the competition, the couple took advance from several buyers on the promise of providing them four-wheelers at cheaper prices. However, the telecom service provider closed the competition after a few months.

Gouda and Barik later opened offices in the capital city and offered customers brand-new cars at half the cost of the on-road price. Initially, the accused even provided brand new cars to some customers and they gained huge publicity from this strategy.

After collecting a huge amount of money, the accused stopped providing the cars to the customers. Sources said police have found out the couple’s transactions worth crores. A case was registered against them after one of the victims lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police.

“Initial investigation suggests the accused had started this business in 2019. Further probe is underway to ascertain the exact amount of fraud committed by them,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.

