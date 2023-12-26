BMC sanitation staff return gold chain to owner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when breaking trust has become a norm, sanitation workers of a micro-composting centre in the city won everyone’s heart as they returned a gold chain and locket weighing around 15 gram to its rightful owner on Friday.

As per BMC officials, Arpita Sahu, a woman staying in a hostel in Infocity area, by mistake threw the gold chain wrapped in a cover in the dustbin and handed it over to the garbage collection van in the morning.

After Arpita informed the same to BMC officials four hours later, the sanitation workers started sorting out the garbage received from the waste collection van of the area during which worker Sita Murmu found the gold chain and locket.

The chain and locket were returned to Arpita after due verification in the presence of plant supervisor Sangeeta Sahu, sanitation staff of the plant and other north zone officials.

Mayor Sulochana Das praised the sanitation workers for their effort and said the quick recovery of the chain from waste was possible due to the segregation of dry and wet waste.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said waste segregation has proved to be a boon as it has helped in quick recovery of lost valuables from garbage in the past as well.

“The support from the residents is also helping in smooth handling of waste in MCCs and MRFs,” he said.

