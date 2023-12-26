Local-level celebrations, no state programme for BJD foundation day at Sankha Bhawan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the 2024 elections a few months away, the BJD has shifted focus to the grassroots. The 27th foundation day celebrations of the party on Tuesday is set to be celebrated in all the 147 Assembly constituencies with no centralised function planned at its headquarters Sankha Bhawan here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will, however, attend the function at the Sankha Bhawan and address the local party workers. The three Bhubaneswar MLAs, state office-bearers and local leaders and workers will attend the function here. All ministers, MPs and MLAs have been asked to attend the function in their constituency.

In a letter to all party leaders, the chief minister emphasised that the party leaders should dedicate the day in social service.

“The continuous victory in elections including the general elections, by-elections, panchayat and urban body polls have proved people’s faith in the party and all should work to increase it further,” he said.

The party has planned to hold marathons, blood donation camps, plantation drives and other social programmes across the state to celebrate the day. A cycle rally from Anand Bhawan in Cuttack to Sankha Bhawan here will be held on the occasion.

“The 27th foundation day will be celebrated in all blocks, urban local bodies and 147 Assembly segments,” vice-president of BJD Debi Prasad Mishra said.

The leaders and workers will take a pledge to dedicate themselves to the service of the people of Odisha. Senior leaders will take the pledge at the local level in their constituencies. Rallies, blood donation camps and plantation programmes will be held at the local level also, he said.

