Man attacked by miscreants in posh locality of Bhubaneswar, critical

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh instance of collapsing law and order situation in the capital city, a man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a group of alleged rivals at the prime Forest Park area under Airport police limits during the busy evening hours of Sunday.

The incident took place around 9 pm when the persons attacked the man identified as Siba Moharana. Moharana was reportedly standing in the area with one of his friends when several persons armed with sharp weapons arrived on the spot and entered into a heated exchange with him. They then attacked him with their weapons and fled. Moharana sustained serious injuries on his head and hands. He was rushed to Capital Hospital after the incident.

While the exact reason for the assault is yet to be ascertained, it is said to be a fall out of previous enmity. Moharana, who also has criminal antecedents, had reportedly assaulted a man earlier in the evening over a personal dispute. His associates then brutally assaulted Moharana in retaliation.

ACP Girija Shankar Chakrabarty said at least one person sustained serious injuries in the attack which was carried out by four to six persons. An investigation has been launched into the incident, said Chakrabarty.

