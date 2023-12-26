Prepaid autos get a new life in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Six years after it was discontinued, Commissionerate police have once again revived the prepaid auto-rickshaw service in the capital city.

The prepaid service has been relaunched at Bhubaneswar railway station with plans to be extended to Baramunda bus stand and Capital Hospital soon.

More than 200 auto-rickshaw drivers have registered themselves under the initiative, police sources said.

Police said, earlier, the prepaid service was launched along with pink autos in 2014. The service got discontinued in 2017 as auto-rickshaw drivers did not find the initiative economically viable due to low passenger demand.

However, it has been revived to streamline the auto-rickshaw service at major locations and also enhance the safety and security of the passengers.

DCP Prateek Singh said the antecedents of auto-rickshaw drivers who have registered for the pre-paid system have been verified properly. “The system will be regulated properly and over-charging of fares checked,” said Singh.

Sources said STA has already sent the new rate chart of prepaid auto-rickshaw system in the capital city to the state government for approval. As of now, auto-rickshaw drivers are reportedly charging fares as per the old prices fixed by the STA.

The Commissionerate police have engaged a company to develop software which will be used to generate bills, allocate trips to auto-rickshaw drivers and a feedback system.

“The auto-rickshaws will have QR codes which the passengers can scan and access the feedback form. Besides, tickets will also have QR codes to receive passengers’ feedback. The pre-paid booths will be run under the supervision of the police personnel,” the DCP said.

