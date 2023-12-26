Similipal Tiger Reserve on its toes to fight bushmeat hunting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The advent of holiday season which sees frenetic picnicking activities has thrown fresh challenges of bushmeat hunting for the authorities in Similipal prompting the forest officials to step up patrolling in the protected area.

Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said patrolling, especially during night, has been intensified to prevent hunting activities. The tiger reserve has kept dedicated squads for this purpose, while the APR force is also being used to keep a close eye on such incidents, he said.

While Similipal often reports cases of bushmeat hunting, the illegal activity reaches its peak around this time of the year.

Gogineni said taking advantage of visit of a large number of tourists to the tiger reserve during winter, especially during Christmas and New Year, locals from forest fringe villages, male members in particular, try to enter forest in groups for bushmeat hunting for fun and feast.

“The illegal practice poses threat not only to the wildlife but also to the frontline staff,” he said.

The STF field director said such cases have started surfacing with the onset of winter and accordingly measures have been put in place to prevent these activities.

As many as eight Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) and six joint task force units have been mobilised for the patrolling.

Similipal TR has already received five 5.56 mm INSAS rifles, five 9 mm auto pistols and five pump action guns to strengthen its protection measures in the tiger land.

Gogineni said the tiger enumeration exercise in STR is also continuing and may take at least one more month to cover all the areas.

