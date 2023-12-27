Bhubaneswar: IDCO CGM inVigilance net over disproportionate assets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to senior OAS officer and IDCO chief general manager (P&A) Saroj Kanta Mohanty for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids led to the detection of two multi-storey buildings, two 3 BHK flats, 10 plots as well as gold and deposits worth lakhs in the name of Mohanty and his family. The searches were carried out by teams at seven places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jajpur.

Vigilance officials said a triple-storey building over 6,200 sq ft area at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack, a two-storey building with an area of 3,300 sq ft at Brahmabarada in Jajpur, a three BHK flat at Sailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar and another three BHK flat in Metro Green Woods in Cuttack were detected. This apart 10 plots, including seven in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were recorded.

Vigilance sleuths also found gold jewellery weighing over 703 grams, silver of 869 grams and bank, insurance and postal deposits of over `70.55 lakh. A car, one four-wheeler, two two-wheelers and household articles worth over `20.88 lakh were also detected during the raid at places linked to the senior bureaucrat. The measurement and valuation of the buildings, flats and plots are being carried out while further investigation into the matter is also in progress, officials said.

