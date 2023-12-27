Bhubaneswar: Veterinarians warn mass leave from Jan 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veterinarians in the state have warned to go on a mass leave from January 4 in protest against the negligence and step-motherly attitude of the Odisha government towards them.

Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) alleged that the state government has neglected the transformation of veterinary service even as the focus is on the healthcare and education sectors in recent times.

Association president Dr Jadunath Parida said Odisha is one of the states selected for one health programme of the United Nations to cover human and veterinary treatment under one umbrella so that zoonotic diseases can be prevented. “As this has increased the burden of work manifold, the apathetic stance of the government towards our genuine demands has demoralised the veterinarians to a great extent affecting their working ability,” he said.

The association pointed out that currently, about 1,300 doctors are shouldering the responsibility of 1,910 vets as around 600 posts are lying vacant. Besides, about 40 per cent of posts of the support staff are also vacant for a while leading to undue pressure on the vets.

OVSA general secretary Dr Sankarsan Mahunta said though the Central government and many of the states have adopted the recommendations of the central pay commissions in respect of pay scale and career progression based on educational background and nature of the job, the vets in Odisha have been subjected to pay disparity and negligence in dynamic assured career progression.

