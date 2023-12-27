Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two retired Odisha government staff jailed for bribery

Vigilance sources said former ASI of police of Surapratappur in Dhenkanal Gouranga Charan Satpathy was convicted for accepting a bribe from a complainant to release his seized motorcycle.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two retired government officials, chargesheeted by Vigilance earlier for demanding and accepting bribes, were convicted by special judge vigilance courts on Tuesday.

Vigilance sources said former ASI of police of Surapratappur in Dhenkanal Gouranga Charan Satpathy was convicted for accepting a bribe from a complainant to release his seized motorcycle and awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of three years.  

Similarly, ex-VLW of Kankadapal GP in Jajpur Ashok Nayak was sentenced to two years RI for accepting a bribe from a complainant for submitting a verification report in his favour for allotment of a house under ‘Mo Kudia’ scheme.

