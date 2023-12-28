Bhubaneswar: IDCO chief general manager arrested for graft

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Wednesday arrested IDCO chief general manager (personnel and administration), Saroj Kanta Mohanty, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 153 per cent of his known sources of income.

Sources said Mohanty was found in possession of DA amounting to Rs 2.6 crore. On receiving allegations against Mohanty of amassing assets by illegal means, the anti-corruption agency on Tuesday carried out searches at the property linked to him. He and his family members were found in possession of a three-storey building built over 6,200 sq feet land at Naya Bazaar in Cuttack, a two-storey building in Jajpur’s Brahmabarada village and a 3-BHK flat each in Bhubaneswar and Baranga.

Mohanty was also found in possession of 10 plots including seven in prime areas of the capital city and Cuttack, gold and silver jewellery weighing 703 gm and 869 gm respectively, bank, insurance and postal deposits amounting to Rs 70.55 lakh, and a four-wheeler, a couple of two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 20.88 lakh.

“Mohanty, an OAS (superior administrative grade) official, was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. He was arrested and further probe is underway,” said a Vigilance officer.

