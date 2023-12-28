Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IMD forecasts fog in parts of Odisha for three days

Published: 28th December 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters brave through a thick layer of fog in Bhubaneswar on | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog in parts of Odisha between Thursday and Saturday. As per the national weather forecaster, shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places over south coastal districts and 10 other districts on Thursday. 

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in south coastal districts and 12 other districts on Thursday night and Friday morning. The regional Met office said the fog condition is prevailing due to moisture availability.

Meanwhile, the Met office said there will be no large change in night temperature in the state during next five days. The night temperature is expected to remain above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree at many places during the period. 

