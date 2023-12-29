History sheeter injured in encounter with police in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A history sheeter was injured in an exchange of fire with police here in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured Raghu Biswal is allegedly an associate of notorious criminal Rabi Rao who was arrested following a police encounter in the capital city in 2016. Biswal was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and his condition is stated to be stable.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of some criminals, a team of Mancheswar police and a special squad conducted a raid at Barimunda Road at around 3 am. They spotted Biswal and an associate on a motorcycle. The duo attempted to flee towards Nandankanan. When police began chasing, one of them opened fire at the cops near Jaripatna.

In retaliation, the police team started firing during which Biswal sustained injuries. His associate, however, managed to flee. One motorcycle, a 7.65 mm pistol and five empty bullet shells were seized by police from the spot. DCP Prateek Singh said the miscreants were planning to commit robbery from the passersby in the area. “During the exchange of fire, they fell from the motorcycle and one of them sustained a bullet injury in his leg,” he added.

Police said Biswal was involved in more than 15 cases registered by Chandrasekharpur, Nayapalli, Sahid Nagar and some other police stations for robbery and dacoity. Out of the total cases, at least eight of them are registered against him under the Arms Act. Biswal’s associate who fled from the spot has been identified as Punia and efforts are on to nab him, said a police officer.

