Congress poses seven questions to CM over killing of cabinet minister

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Tuesday reiterated that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy in the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das by a police personnel and posed seven questions to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Alleging that influential people are suspected to be involved in the killing of Das, former minister Panchanan Kanungo and spokesperson Sudarshan Das demanded a probe by SIT as Crime Branch inquiry is unlikely to be impartial. The Congress leaders wanted to know whether the ASI was used by someone to eliminate the minister. The CM or someone on his behalf should answer these questions which have raised suspicion, they added.

Questioning the silence of the government over the incident, the Congress leaders said it should clarify whether the accused had informed the Home department about his mental health condition and since when he was undergoing medical treatment for this.

They said that the government should make it clear whether the police official’s past record and health issues were examined before putting him on security duty. They said it should also be ascertained whether the doctor who was reportedly treating the policeman had issued him a fitness certificate.

The Congress leaders alleged that the manner in which the wife of the accused claimed that he suffered from mental health issues has created suspicion about the entire incident. It is also surprising that the police did not overpower and nab the ASI after he fired at the minister.

He was chased and overpowered by people who had come to attend the function. Now people should know as to what the police personnel deployed at the site were doing and why did they fail to apprehend the accused, they added. They also asked how the ASI went to the spot and fired at the minister from very close range as he was reportedly assigned duty for traffic clearance.

