Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Governor, CM Naveen Patnaik pay last respects to Naba Kishore Das

Both the Governor and the chief minister also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Ganeshi Lal pays his last respect to Naba Das at his residence in Bhubaneswar | Shiba Prasad Sahu

Governor Ganeshi Lal pays his last respect to Naba Das at his residence in Bhubaneswar | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at his official residence here on Monday. The minister was accorded state honour at his residence here.

Both the Governor and the chief minister also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences. Several ministers, MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers, BJP state president Samir Mohanty and Congress leaders visited his residence to pay their last respects.

The body was later taken to the BJD party office where hundreds of people made a beeline to pay their last respects to Das. His mortal remains was then flown to his native place in Jharsuguda where the final rites was held with full state honour, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

The state government had announced three-day mourning across Odisha as a mark of respect to the departed minister. There will be no official entertainment programmes for three days from January 29 to January 31 throughout the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganeshi Lal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp