Governor, CM Naveen Patnaik pay last respects to Naba Kishore Das

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at his official residence here on Monday. The minister was accorded state honour at his residence here.

Both the Governor and the chief minister also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences. Several ministers, MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers, BJP state president Samir Mohanty and Congress leaders visited his residence to pay their last respects.

The body was later taken to the BJD party office where hundreds of people made a beeline to pay their last respects to Das. His mortal remains was then flown to his native place in Jharsuguda where the final rites was held with full state honour, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

The state government had announced three-day mourning across Odisha as a mark of respect to the departed minister. There will be no official entertainment programmes for three days from January 29 to January 31 throughout the state.

