Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: BJP shifts block gherao programme

Alleging that the provisional list of PMAY beneficiaries published by the Panchayati Raj department is prepared on party line, Harichandan said a large number of eligible beneficiaries are left out.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP on Monday said that its three-day agitational programme over PMAY beneficiary list scheduled to commence from January 31, will now begin from February 2 in view of the state mourning after the untimely demise of minister Naba Kishore Das.

Announcing this at a media conference, state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said the proposed block gherao programme will be held on February 2, 3 and 4 as against the original schedule of December 31, February 1 and 2.

Alleging that the provisional list of PMAY beneficiaries published by the Panchayati Raj department is prepared on party line, Harichandan said a large number of eligible beneficiaries do not figure in the list.

This has created a lot of resentment among the people and the BJP has submitted memorandum from across the state to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding exclusion of ineligible persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP PMAY beneficiary Naba Kishore Das
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp