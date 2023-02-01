Odisha: BJP shifts block gherao programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Monday said that its three-day agitational programme over PMAY beneficiary list scheduled to commence from January 31, will now begin from February 2 in view of the state mourning after the untimely demise of minister Naba Kishore Das.

Announcing this at a media conference, state BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said the proposed block gherao programme will be held on February 2, 3 and 4 as against the original schedule of December 31, February 1 and 2.

Alleging that the provisional list of PMAY beneficiaries published by the Panchayati Raj department is prepared on party line, Harichandan said a large number of eligible beneficiaries do not figure in the list.

This has created a lot of resentment among the people and the BJP has submitted memorandum from across the state to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding exclusion of ineligible persons.

