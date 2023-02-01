Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: ‘Inclusive’ Toshali mela from today

The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department informed that this edition of the mela will be accessible, inclusive and sustainable besides differently-abled and senior citizen-friendly.

Published: 01st February 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 17th edition of Toshali National Craft Mela will open in the city on Wednesday, providing a marketing platform to 560 handicraft artisans and weavers from across the country. With a theme pavilion on ‘Handlooms: Traditions and Trends’, the mela will have 150 artisans and 110 weavers of the state. 

The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department on Tuesday informed that this edition of the mela will be accessible, inclusive and sustainable besides differently-abled and senior citizen-friendly event. 

A special help desk with provision of wheelchairs will be arranged for smooth movement of differently-abled and senior citizens. Special toilet blocks for specially-abled men and women visitors have been set up at the venue, Janata Maidan. A mother and baby care room has also been set up. 

Last year, the mela witnessed a footfall of 19 lakh people and Rs 16.13 crore businesses. This year, the department expects 20 lakh people and a turnover of Rs 20 crore. The mela will conclude on February 12.

