Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Prez Murmu to attend Rama Devi Women’s University convocation

After the Ramadevi college turned into a full-fledged university, Murmu was conferred with an honorary degree by the university during its first convocation.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha to attend the convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University on February 10. Sources in the university, where the President did her graduation from, said it was Murmu who evinced interest in attending the convocation of her alma mater. She had written to the Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal expressing her willingness to attend the event.  

She had graduated from the institution with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979. After the Ramadevi college turned into a full-fledged university, Murmu was conferred with an honorary degree by the university during its first convocation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday when the President read out her first pre-budget speech, it was greeted with chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ from the House. She punctuated her speech with an Odia poem ‘Bansundhara Tale Bharata Ramani’, written by Kuntala Kumari Sabat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Rama Devi Women’s University convocation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp