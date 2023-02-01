Prez Murmu to attend Rama Devi Women’s University convocation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha to attend the convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University on February 10. Sources in the university, where the President did her graduation from, said it was Murmu who evinced interest in attending the convocation of her alma mater. She had written to the Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal expressing her willingness to attend the event.

She had graduated from the institution with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979. After the Ramadevi college turned into a full-fledged university, Murmu was conferred with an honorary degree by the university during its first convocation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday when the President read out her first pre-budget speech, it was greeted with chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ from the House. She punctuated her speech with an Odia poem ‘Bansundhara Tale Bharata Ramani’, written by Kuntala Kumari Sabat.

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha to attend the convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University on February 10. Sources in the university, where the President did her graduation from, said it was Murmu who evinced interest in attending the convocation of her alma mater. She had written to the Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal expressing her willingness to attend the event. She had graduated from the institution with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979. After the Ramadevi college turned into a full-fledged university, Murmu was conferred with an honorary degree by the university during its first convocation. Meanwhile, on Tuesday when the President read out her first pre-budget speech, it was greeted with chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ from the House. She punctuated her speech with an Odia poem ‘Bansundhara Tale Bharata Ramani’, written by Kuntala Kumari Sabat.