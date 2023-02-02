Crime Branch after ‘flushed’ motive of ASI who killed Odisha minister

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das in Brajrajnagar, the Crime Branch officers have established that the accused had written down the motive before committing the crime.

During interrogation, the accused revealed before the agency’s officers that he even had those papers after committing the crime. The latest revelations have confirmed that the murder which stunned the entire state was preplanned.

Presuming that he could get killed too, Gopal had reportedly written down the reason behind his decision to kill the minister so that the police could recover those papers from his body at a later stage.“Gopal Das was whisked away to Airport police station from the spot to ensure his safety. He had those papers with him in the police station too where he was detained for two to three hours,” said sources.

The accused, however, flushed those papers in the toilet of Airport police station before being shifted to another location. Sources said the CB officers have discerned the motive behind the murder while interrogating the accused ASI.

Gopal reportedly revealed before the investigators that he had kept those papers in his pocket thinking he could have been lynched by Naba Das’ enraged supporters after the minister’s death. Sources said a team led by Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra visited Airport police station on Wednesday night and dug the toilet’s tank on the premises of Airport police station.

“Few pieces of paper have been recovered from the spot. If they turn out to be written by Gopal then it will be a crucial piece of evidence,” said sources. Meanwhile, the agency said a forensic psychological assessment will be conducted of Gopal.

The agency’s sources said experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will conduct the forensic psychological assessment and layered voice analysis test of 53-year-old Gopal, who was brought on four-day police remand on Wednesday.

A CB team headed by a DSP is verifying whether the accused ASI was undergoing treatment for any medical condition. The team is also investigating his finances. The postmortem report of Naba Das has indicated that he died due to cardiogenic shock triggered by firearm injuries.

