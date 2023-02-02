Home Cities Bhubaneswar

KIIT, KISS sign MoU with Altevol - Alexander Waske Tennis University

Published: 02nd February 2023

Alexander Waske

Alexander Waske speaks at a press meet in Bhubaneswar on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote tennis, KIIT University and KISS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with Altevol - Alexander Waske Tennis University, which is going to open an academy here on their campus

While speaking to the media, former German player Alexander Waske and one of the world’s renowned coaches said, “There is a big cultural difference between the German players and locals. The Indians are great in education and studies, simultaneously they also understand the value of sports.”

In India you get many young talents in any sport, he said. However, the first and foremost thing is that we have to take sports to every corner of the state to find out the real talents, Waske added.

Regarding the development courses for coaches, Alexander said, “We have made a meticulous coaching development programme, and 16 of the Indian coaches trained in Germany for three months.

They will guide the players here and the supporting system is always there to help the local players.” Among others, Gaganendu Dash director of general sports at KIIT and KISS, Chirag Patel founder of Altevol, Ahmedabad and Shrimal Bhatt director of Altevol Alexander Waske Tennis University were present.

