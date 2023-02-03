Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP MP Aparajita seeks conservation & protection of rock art caves in Odisha

There are around 140 rock art caves, especially in the Mahanadi Valley of Odisha.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:29 AM

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MP Aparajita Sarangi has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to look into the conservation and protection of rock art caves in the state. Sarangi, who had visited the rock art caves in Chandaka-Dampada wildlife sanctuary at the invitation of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) earlier this month, said the pre-historic remains need preservation. 

In a letter to the chief minister, she stated there are around 140 such rock art caves, especially in the Mahanadi Valley of Odisha. “Under these circumstances, I request you to instruct appropriate officials of the State Archaeology and Culture department to take steps towards preservation and conservation of these caves,” Sarangi wrote. Adequate demarcation and fencing, provision of security guards may be considered to be adopted by the government, the Bhubaneswar MP added.

