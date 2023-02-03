Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's remark on Union Budget is politically motivated: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday advised the state government to implement all the centrally-sponsored schemes in a transparent manner and ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries rather criticising the Centre for reduced allocation of funds in a few sectors in the Union budget.

Taking exception to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s concern over the reduction in budgetary allocation for rural employment scheme MGNREGS and food subsidy, state BJP president Samir Mohanty said the former is guided by political motives.

“The poor track record of the state government on implementation of MGNERGS is no more secret. Large scale irregularities like the use of machines and production of false bills without any work under the rural job scheme that led to CBI probe a couple of years ago is fresh in the mind of the people,” Mohanty told a media conference here.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday advised the state government to implement all the centrally-sponsored schemes in a transparent manner and ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries rather criticising the Centre for reduced allocation of funds in a few sectors in the Union budget. Taking exception to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s concern over the reduction in budgetary allocation for rural employment scheme MGNREGS and food subsidy, state BJP president Samir Mohanty said the former is guided by political motives. “The poor track record of the state government on implementation of MGNERGS is no more secret. Large scale irregularities like the use of machines and production of false bills without any work under the rural job scheme that led to CBI probe a couple of years ago is fresh in the mind of the people,” Mohanty told a media conference here.