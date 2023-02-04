5T secretary seeks plan for Gupteshwar Temple shrine renovation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps for renovation and development of heritage and tourist places in Koraput district. 5T secretary VK Pandian on Friday visited Gupteshwar Temple and Sabari river ghat in Boipariguda block.

After discussions with the temple priests and local administration, he sought a master plan for development of the shrine. He stressed on environmental issues and asked the officials concerned to ensure use of eco-friendly materials in the shrine’s renovation.

Pandian then visited Damyanti Sagar in Kotpad and advised officials to take up beautification and peripheral development in the adjoining areas of the town. He also visited the under construction indoor multi-purpose hall and asked the authorities to complete it on time. Later, the 5T secretary visited Kotpad College and asked the district administration to draw up a plan for augmentation of classroom facilities.

He visited Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore and advised phase wise development of the lake as per the master plan.

