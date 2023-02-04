Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha DHE to conduct test for free IAS coaching

Published: 04th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the state government has decided to restart its free IAS coaching scheme, the Higher Education department (DHE) will conduct a pre-qualifying examination on February 26 to shortlist 200 aspirants for the initiative.

 The department informed the aspirants have to apply for the entrance examination and download their admit cards online on the DHE website. The DHE on Friday directed OCAC to create a new online module for the UPSC Civil Services coaching enrolment under the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal by February 10. The module will be used to invite applications from the aspirants.  

The DHE is setting up a centralised professional coaching centre with a state-of-the-art library and digital learning hub at Bhubaneswar for 200 UPSC aspirants per academic year. The centre with free hostel facility will be run by a coaching agency selected through bidding process.

The coaching will be provided for both prelims and mains and although there is no income criteria for selection of aspirants unlike the previous IAS coaching scheme of the state government, focus would be on aspirants from socio-economic backward sections of society.

Officials said only Odia students who have graduated (bachelor’s degree in any stream) from any educational institute in or outside Odisha are eligible for the coaching programme. Apart from aspirants who clear the pre-qualifying entrance test, students clearing UPSC preliminary exam in the previous year will be admitted directly for the coaching. 

Earlier, the State Higher Education Council had stated there is an urgent need to improve civil services success rate for candidates from Odisha, particularly those from the socio-economically disadvantaged groups who cannot afford to go to Delhi for coaching. 

