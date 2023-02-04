Home Cities Bhubaneswar

President visit to Odisha: Covid test mandatory for visitors

Droupadi Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government has mandated RT-PCR test of all dignitaries, officials and staff who would meet or remain present during the visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on February 10 and 11.

An alumnus of Rama Devi Women’s University, Murmu will attend the second convocation of the institution and foundation day of Jnanaprabha Mission at Bhubaneswar on February 10. Murmu will attend the convocation as chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

 The next day she will inaugurate a national conference at the National Rice Research Institute at Cuttack. The RT-PCR test should be taken 72 hours before the events, a directive from the Home department to the university, collectors, police, local civic bodies, Jnanaprabha Mission and ICAR read.

Meanwhile, the university authorities are putting all measures in place to welcome Murmu who did her Bachelors in Arts from the institution. Two PhDs and 22 gold medals will be awarded to students during the convocation. 

Prior to the convocation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate a state-of-the-art auditorium on the institution’s premises on February 7.

